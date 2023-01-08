Delhi on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest in January in two years, PTI reported citing data released by the India Meteorological Department.

The figure was recorded at the Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for the city.

The Ayanagar observatory in South Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius, while the weather stations at Lodhi Road and Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius and 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, dense fog over north India, including Delhi, caused inconvenience to commuters on Sunday morning.

Uttar Pradesh | As north India shivers amid cold wave, a dense layer of fog covers parts of the state capital Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/IUEVxwLAOa — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2023

At 5 am, visibility near the capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was reduced to 50 metres, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. Twenty flights have been delayed at the airport due to weather conditions, reported ANI.

A Northern Railway spokesperson said that 42 trains have been delayed by one hour to five hours due to the foggy conditions.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department said that cold wave conditions will persist in northwestern parts of the country till January 10.

“Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in some areas very likely to continue over Rajasthan and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on January 8 and cold wave conditions in some areas over Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Punjab, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and North Odisha during next 2-3 days and over Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on January 9 2023,” the weather agency said.

A severe cold wave occurs when the minimum temperature drops to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure from the normal temperature is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.