Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office will hold a high-level meeting on Sunday to discuss the situation in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath town, where many houses and roads have developed huge cracks, leading to concerns about their stability.

The meeting will be chaired by PK Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, a statement from Modi’s office said. It will be attended by the cabinet secretary, other senior officials of the central government and members of the National Disaster Management Authority.

District officials of Joshimath and senior officials of Uttarakhand will also attend the meeting through video-conferencing, the statement added.

Several localities in Joshimath have developed cracks due to land subsidence, or the sinking of the earth’s surface because of geologic or man-induced causes.

Located at a height of 6,000 feet in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, Joshimath falls in the high-risk seismic zone V. According to the Chamoli Disaster Management Department, 561 homes in the town have developed cracks as land subsidence continues in the district.

On Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered the evacuation of 600 families in Joshimath town.

“Officials have been asked to shift around 600 families living in endangered houses in Joshimath to safe locations,” Pushkar Singh Dhami said. “We are also working on short and long-term plans to address the situation in Joshimath.”

Plea in courts

A petition has also been filed in the Supreme Court seeking that the crisis in Joshimath be declared a national disaster, reported PTI. The petitioner, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, claims that the current situation is due to large-scale industrialisation of the town.

“No development is needed at the cost of human life and their ecosystem and if anything such is happening it is the duty of the state and Union government to stop the same immediately at war level,” the plea stated, according to PTI.

Meanwhile, another plea in the Delhi High Court has sought a direction to the Centre to constitute a committee headed by a retired judge to look into the crisis in the town.

The petitioner, Rohit Dandriyal, has claimed that construction done by the ministries of Road Transport and Highways and Power, New and Renewable Energy, in the town of Joshimath has “worked as a catalyst” behind the crisis

“The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways invested Rs 12,000 crore in the programme for connectivity improvement for Char-Dham [Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangothri] in Uttarakhand,” the plea said, according to PTI. “The Ministry of Power has also invested Rs 2976.5 crore through NTPC [National Thermal Power Corporation].”