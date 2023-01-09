The Congress-led government in Rajasthan on Monday demolished a building where two persons accused in a teacher recruitment exam paper leak case were running a coaching centre, ANI reported.

The Jaipur Development Authority officials claimed that the Adhigham coaching centre, located on Gopalpura Bypass road, had been illegally built.

The paper leak cases pertains to the general knowledge test for teachers recruitment in the state conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission in December. The examination was cancelled as the test paper was allegedly leaked in Udaipur just hours before the start of the exam.

The police have arrested 49 persons, including 46 candidates, in the case, India Today reported.

Raghuveer Saini, the chief controller of the enforcement wing of the Jaipur Development Authority, told The Indian Express that the immediate reason behind the demolition was the involvement of the accused persons in the paper leak case.

Saini, however, also said the development authority was taking the action as it did not receive any response to a notice sent to the owners of the coaching centre four days ago.

“The basis for the demolition is 20-feet, 15-feet and 10-feet-long setbacks which amount to violation of building bylaws,” the official said . “The five-storey structure is an illegal commercial building encroaching on the road.”

He added: “They did not present their side or remove the illegal constructions. Now we are legally demolishing the building. The entire structure is being demolished.”

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party welcomed the Congress government’s move.

“Whether it is Gehlot sahab or anyone, I am in the favour of running bulldozers in such cases,” said BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria, according to The Indian Express. “The expenses incurred till now should also be incurred by attaching the properties of the accused.”

In April, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had criticised the BJP after the Madhya Pradesh government demolished homes and businesses of those accused of throwing stones during a Ram Navami procession.

“Who has given you this right?” Gehlot had said at the time. “Even the chief minister and prime minister don’t have this right to demolish somebody’s house without any investigation, without finding someone guilty. Imagine what the innocent people are going through.”