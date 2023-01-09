The Supreme Court on Monday asked the petitioner in a sexual harassment case against former top court judge Swatanter Kumar, whether pursuing a transfer petition would serve any purpose, reported Bar and Bench.

The complainant had filed the petition seeking that the case be transferred from the Delhi High Court to a state where the accused judge has not worked. The judge might influence the trial if the case is heard in the national capital, the complainant contended in her petition.

On Monday, a bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna asked the complainant whether going ahead with the plea was necessary. The court sought the complainant’s response in the matter and listed the matter for next hearing on February 24.

The sexual harassment case against Kumar pertains to a 2011 incident when the complainant, a law student, was working as an intern in Delhi. The former student of National University of Juridical Sciences in Kolkata had filed the complaint against Kumar in 2013, reported The Times of India.

The transfer petition was filed in the Supreme Court in 2014.

Kumar served as a judge of the Delhi High Court, Punjab and Haryana High Court and as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court before being elevated to the Supreme Court where he worked from 2009 to 2012. He then worked as the chairperson of the National Green Tribunal till December 2017.

Soon after the allegations against Kumar surfaced, the retired judge filed a defamation and injunction suit against media organisations and the complainant for publishing reports relating to the sexual harassment charges, reported Mint.

The Delhi High Court had then issued a restraining order against media from reporting on details of sexual harassment allegations against Kumar and using his photograph, reported Bar and Bench.