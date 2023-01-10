A sessions court in Bengaluru on Monday issued an interim stay order on the release of a book about senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah hours before its launch, PTI reported.

The book titled, Siddu Nijakanasugalu (Real dreams of Siddu), is written by an author identified through the initials VKP. The posters about the book launch show Siddaramaiah dressed as 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan and holding a sword.

Siddaramaiah said the book was an attempt to humiliate him ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka and described it as “totally defamatory”. The former Karnataka chief minister alleged that the book is supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The court on Monday restrained Karnataka Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan and others from publishing, selling and displaying the book till the next hearing.

The book was set to be launched by Narayan at the Town Hall in Bengaluru. “I appreciate the effort to find answers to many questions along with revealing many sensitive issues through the book Siddu Nijakanasugalu,” he wrote in a tweet earlier on Monday.

Bangalore Court temporarily stays the release of a book on Siddaramaiah. This book was being released by BJP leaders @drashwathcn and others. @siddaramaiah ‘s son @Dr_Yathindra_S had approached Court against the release#Siddaramaiah pic.twitter.com/fwUfRDAEpN — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) January 9, 2023

The sessions court stayed the release of the book based on a petition filed by Siddaramaiah’s son and Varuna MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah. The petition said that Siddaramaiah’s picture has been distorted with a conspiracy to disturb law and order in the state.

The book reportedly contains writings about the alleged misrule in Karnataka during the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government’s term and his appeasement politics.