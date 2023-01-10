Posters saying “GetoutRavi” were put up at multiple places in Chennai on Tuesday, a day after the standoff between Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam escalated in the state Assembly.

The posters feature Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, his son and Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and other party functionaries. The hashtag #GetOutRavi also trended on Twitter briefly.

In a political drama at this year’s first session of the Legislative Assembly on Monday, the governor skipped references to Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar, father of the Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar, former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers K Kamaraj and CN Annadurai, as well as the “Dravidian model” of governance, while reading out the speech prepared by the state government.

By convention, governors and the president read out speeches prepared by governments at inaugural sessions of state Assemblies and Parliament.

After Ravi did not do so on Monday, Stalin had moved a resolution asking the Speaker to take on record only the original speech. Once the resolution was adopted, Ravi walked out of the Assembly without even waiting for the national anthem to be sung.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam accused Ravi of behaving like a Bhartiya Janata Party spokesperson. Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram called for the removal of the governor, saying his position is untenable.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and its allies also held a protest against Ravi’s remark that “Tamzihagam” would be a more appropriate name for Tamil Nadu.

The word “Nadu” means land but is also at times interpreted as country or nation-state. “Tamizhagam” means a region inhabited by the Tamils.

At an event in Raj Bhavan on January 4, the governor had claimed that a “different kind of narrative has been created” in Tamil Nadu.

“Everything applicable for the whole of the country, Tamil Nadu will say no,” he had said. “It has become a habit. So many theses have been written – all false and poor fiction. This must be broken. Truth must prevail. Tamizhagam is a more appropriate word to call it. The rest of the country suffered a lot of devastation at the hands of foreigners for a long time.”

Referring to this, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in an article in its mouthpiece Murasoli, asked whether the name Rajasthan sounded like Pakistan or Afghanistan to the governor. “Isn’t Maharashtra a secessionist name for its name indicates the land of Marathas?” the article asked.