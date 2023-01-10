Former President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to a hospital in Florida in United States after he complained of abdominal pain, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The development came two days after his supporters stormed Brazil’s Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court within a week of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva being sworn in as the country’s new president.

Bolsonaro had flown to Orlando in Florida days before Lula was inaugurated as the president. He has been staying at a property owned by a mixed-martial arts fighter, reported the BBC.

On Tuesday, the politician was hospitalised due to medical concerns related to a stabbing he had suffered during the 2018 election campaign, reported Reuters. However, Bolsonaro’s doctor said that his intestinal blockage was not serious and would likely not need surgery.

“I intend to bring forward my return because in Brazil the doctors already know about my problem of intestinal obstruction due to the stab wound,” Bolsonaro told CNN Brasil. The politician also said that the riots in Brasília were regrettable.

Bolsonaro’s stay in Florida has also been questioned by US lawmakers. “The US must cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida,” Democratic lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Monday. Democratic lawmaker from Texas Joaquin Castro said that Bolsonaro must not be given refuge in the US alleging that the politician is hiding from accountability for his crimes in Brazil.

Meanwhile, nearly 1,500 supporters of the former Brazilian president have been detained for storming the government buildings on Sunday. The rioters in Brasília claimed that the presidential elections in October were not fair and demanded a military coup against the country’s new left-wing government, reported the BBC.

Security forces also cleared protest camps outside the army’s headquarters in Brasília, where nearly 3,000 Bolsonaro supporters had set up tents. Lula had questioned why the army had not quelled calls for a military coup outside their barracks, reported Reuters.

In the election held in October, Lula had secured 50.3% of the vote compared with 49.7% for Bolsonaro. However, Bolsonaro had refused to concede defeat and raised doubts on the reliability of Brazil’s electronic voting system. Following his allegations, his loyalists had called for a military coup to stop Lula from assuming the president’s role.