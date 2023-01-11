Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act was a “scenario perhaps unparalleled in the democratic history of the world”, PTI reported.

“The executive is ordained to be in compliance with the constitutional prescription emanating from Parliament,” Dhankar said while addressing the 83rd All India Presiding Officers Conference in Jaipur. “It was obligated to adhere to the NJAC [National Judicial Appointments Commission Act]. A judicial verdict cannot run it down.”

Dhankar’s statement came at a time when the government and the judiciary are involved in a tussle on the process of making judicial appointments in the country.

In 2015, the Supreme Court had struck down the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act passed by Parliament months after Narendra Modi took over as the prime minister in 2014. The court had deemed the law unconstitutional.

The National Judicial Appointments Commission proposed to make judicial appointments through a body comprising of the chief justice, two senior Supreme Court judges, the law minister and two other eminent persons nominated by the chief justice, the prime minister and the leader of the Opposition.

The proposed law was to replace the collegium system, under which five senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, including the chief justice, decide on the appointments and transfers of judges to the top court and the High Courts.

On December 8, the Supreme Court had told the Centre that the collegium system of appointing judges to the higher judiciary is the law of the land and must be adhered to.

A day later, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had told Parliament that the Centre has no plans to reintroduce the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act. Rijiju himself has repeatedly criticised the existing collegium system of appointments.

On Wednesday, Dhankar said that no institution can wield power or authority to neutralise the mandate of people, according to PTI.

“Can the power of Parliament to amend the constitution be dependent on any other institution?” Dhankar asked, according to The Hindu. “Can any organisation or institution say that this needs our stamp?”

Dhankar added that there was complete unanimity in the Lok Sabha when the National Judicial Appointments Commission Bill was passed.

“There was not a single dissenting voice,” he said, according to the newspaper. “In Rajya Sabha, there was unanimity but there was one abstention.”