More than 1,100 flights in the United States were grounded and 90 cancelled on Wednesday after the country’s Federal Aviation Administration system said that its Notice to Air Missions system has stopped working, the New York Times reported.

The system alerts pilots to hazards and changes to airport facilities.

“The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage,” the agency said in a tweet. “While some functions are beginning to come back online, National Airspace System operations remain limited.”

United Airlines said that it had temporarily delayed all domestic flights and would issue an update after receiving information from the Federal Aviation Administration, reported the Associated Press.

Airports in Philadelphia, Tampa, Florida, Austin and Texas also advised passengers to check with their airlines for information about the delays.