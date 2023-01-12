Amrapali Group Managing Director Anil Sharma and six others were booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a former secretary of a renowned educational institute in Bihar in 2014, ANI reported.

On August 2, 2014, Sharad Chand, the former secretary of Balika Vidyapeeth in Lakhisarai, was shot dead at his home inside the school campus. The local police initially looked into the case but it was later transferred to the Bihar Police’s Crime Investigation Department in October of that year.

In December, 2022, the Patna High Court order handing over the case the Central Bureau of Investigation.

“This court would have no hesitation in coming to a conclusion that the CID has failed to perform its statutory duty to conduct a free, fair and impartial investigation in this case,” the judge had said, according to PTI.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the motive of the crime was to take over the land and assets of Balika Vidyapeeth.

“Anil Sharma, MD of Amrapali Group, had usurped the trust of Balika Vidyapeeth with the help of Rajendra Prasad Singhania, Dr Praveen Kumar Sinha, Shyam Sunder Prasad and Shambhu Sharan Singh,” the Central Bureau of Investigation alleged.

The central agency said that Chand was regularly threatened and was attacked after he had raised questions about the functioning of the institution.

Besides being named in the murder case, Sharma is allegedly involved in a number of bank fraud cases.