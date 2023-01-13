Former Union minister and socialist leader Sharad Yadav died on Thursday night at 75 years of age.

Yadav, who had been unwell for a long time, collapsed at his home on Thursday. He was taken to the Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram in an unconscious and unresponsive state, NDTV reported.

The hospital said that the 75-year-old did not have a pulse or recordable blood pressure and was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR. “Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 pm,” it added.

The former Union minister’s daughter Subhashini Yadav confirmed the news of his death on Facebook. She said that her father’s body will be kept at his Delhi home to allow people to pay their respects from 10 am on Friday.

Meanwhile, political leaders from across party lines expressed condolences to Sharad Yadav’s family. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was pained to hear about his death.

“In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and minister,” he said. “He was greatly inspired by [socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia’s] ideals. I will always cherish our interactions.”

Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the former MP’s contribution to the country will always be remembered. “Sharad Yadav ji was a proponent of socialism, and was a very humble person,” he said. “I have learnt a lot from him.”

शरद यादव जी समाजवाद के पुरोधा होने के साथ एक विनम्र स्वभाव के व्यक्ति थे। मैंने उनसे बहुत कुछ सीखा है।



उनके शोकाकुल परिजनों को अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। देश के लिए उनका योगदान सदा याद रखा जाएगा। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 12, 2023

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he was shocked and pained to hear about Yadav’s death. “He was a strong socialist leader,” he said. “His death has caused an irreparable loss to the social and political fields.”

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री शरद यादव जी का निधन दुःखद। शरद यादव जी से मेरा बहुत गहरा संबंध था। मैं उनके निधन की खबर से स्तब्ध एवं मर्माहत हूं। वे एक प्रखर समाजवादी नेता थे। उनके निधन से सामाजिक एवं राजनीतिक क्षेत्र में अपूरणीय क्षति हुई है। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) January 12, 2023

Yadav had won the Lok Sabha election for the first time from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh in 1974. After the Janata Party split in 1979, he joined the faction led by former Prime Minister Charan Singh.

Yadav served as a minister in governments led by VP Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was among the founding members of the Janata Dal (United) in 2003.

The former MP played a key role in forming the Grand Alliance of the JD(U), Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress in 2015. The alliance came to power in the Bihar Assembly election that year but lost power after Kumar allied with the BJP in 2017.

In 2018, Yadav left the JD(U) and formed his own party, the Loktantrik Janata Dal. On May 20, he announced the merger of his party with Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal.