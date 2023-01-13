Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54
The singer died on Thursday following a cardiac arrest.
The only child of American singer Elvis Presley and actor Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 following a cardiac arrest, reported Associated Press.
“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement, reported AP. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”
The development came hours after Priscilla Presley announced that Lisa Marie Presley was hospitalised.
A team of Los Angeles County paramedics was dispatched to her home in Calabasas in California following the report of her cardiac arrest, Craig Little, a spokesperson for the county’s fire department, told AP.
Lisa Marie Presley was a singer and songwriter. She was mother to four children, including actor Riley Keough. Her son Benjamin Keough had died by suicide in 2020.
Presley’s father had died in August 1977, when he was just 42, and she nine years old. She was married four times, including to singer Michael Jackson and actor Nicholas Cage.
Meanwhile, tributes poured in soon after her death was reported.