The only child of American singer Elvis Presley and actor Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 following a cardiac arrest, reported Associated Press.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement, reported AP. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

The development came hours after Priscilla Presley announced that Lisa Marie Presley was hospitalised.

My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.

-Priscilla Presley pic.twitter.com/j5oNfNMYJx — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) January 12, 2023

A team of Los Angeles County paramedics was dispatched to her home in Calabasas in California following the report of her cardiac arrest, Craig Little, a spokesperson for the county’s fire department, told AP.

Lisa Marie Presley was a singer and songwriter. She was mother to four children, including actor Riley Keough. Her son Benjamin Keough had died by suicide in 2020.

Presley’s father had died in August 1977, when he was just 42, and she nine years old. She was married four times, including to singer Michael Jackson and actor Nicholas Cage.

Meanwhile, tributes poured in soon after her death was reported.

It’s hard to take when someone so young and full of life passes on. I feel so bad about Lisa Marie and I wish the best for her children and her family. Love & Mercy, Brian pic.twitter.com/1yTTlDqPKv — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 13, 2023

I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley.



Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think.



May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now.



Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/7Sb0DFjbZH — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) January 13, 2023

ANOTHER PERSON I SHARED DEEP EMOTION WITH HAS PASSED AWAY! THIS IS SO SAD & SHOCKING! LISA & I SPENT HRS ON THE PHONE AS SHE WAS DIVORCING MJ, HER SON BEN WAS LIKE A LITTLE BROTHER 2 ME, SO MUCH LOSS, SO MUCH TRAGEDY N THEIR FAMILY, MY ❤️IS W THE PRESLEYS! https://t.co/bWsiJ33lGX — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) January 13, 2023