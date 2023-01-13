The Karnataka High Court on Thursday stayed the state government’s decision to create two new categories in the Other Backward Classes list for the politically-dominant Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities, PTI reported.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice PB Varale asked the government to maintain status quo on the matter.

Last month, under pressure from the Panchamasalis (a sub sect of Veerashaiva-Linagayats) and Vokkaligas, the Karnataka Cabinet had approved the creation of 2C and 2D categories for these communities for reservations in government jobs and educational institutions.

The decision was taken based on an interim report by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, according to PTI.

The state has four categories of OBC: 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B. While 2A and 2B are categorised as “more backward”, 3A and 3B are categorised as “backward”. Vokkaligas and Panchamasalis, which are in 3A and 3B categories, have been demanding reservations under 2A.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy had said in December that the state government would merge 3A and 3B categories with 2C and 2D. The reservation quantum will be determined later, he added.

A public interest litigation challenging the creation of the new OBC categories was filed by a petitioner named DG Raghavendra.

Senior advocate Ravivarma Kumar, appearing for the petitioner, said the Karnataka government had not placed the interim report of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes before the judges despite court orders, The Indian Express reported.

The petitioner also told the court that if other dominant communities are included in 2A category, it would harm his community’s interest.

“If such powerful caste and advanced communities get entry into category 2A, the prospects of the petitioner’s caste getting any opportunities in education, particularly professional education and getting government jobs under the reserved quota, will be seriously jeopardised,” the plea said.

The High Court will hear the matter next on January 30.