Uttarakhand’s Joshimath town sank by 5.4 centimeters between December 27 and January 8, images released by the Indian Space Research Organisation showed on Thursday, reported PTI.

The Himalayan town is facing crisis as hundreds of homes have developed cracks due to subsidence or sinking of the land in the region.

The satellite images released by the ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre showed that the subsidence recorded in the 12 days between December and January was more rapid than the sinking of nine centimetres that took place between April and November.

ISRO releases the Remote sensing images on #Joshimath subsidence:



1)Slow subsidence up to ~ -9 cm recorded between April and November 2022



2) The region subsided around ~ -5 cm within a span of a few days between 27 Dec - 8 Jan pic.twitter.com/is4BtB8Zoc — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 13, 2023

“The region subsided around 5 cm within a span of a few days and the areal extent of subsidence has also increased,” the National Remote Sensing Centre said, reported PTI. “But it is confined to the central part of Joshimath town.”

The report identified the subsidence zone to be located at Central Joshimath, where a helipad of the Indian Army and the Narsingh Temple are located. The crown of the subsidence is located near Joshimath-Auli road at a height of 2,180 metre, the report said.

The state government has started to rehabilitate residents of the town in safer locations in the state. The government has also said that it will provide financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh to each family in Joshimath impacted by the subsidence.

Meanwhile, on Friday Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a Cabinet meeting, reported ANI. So far 99 families from Joshimath have been shifted and given monetary assistance, he told reporters.

“We have not demolished any houses so far, survey team is present over there,” Dhami said, reported ANI. “Assessment for rehabilitation underway and we are making key decisions for future.”