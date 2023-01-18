A first information report has been registered against Bandi Bhagirath Sai, the son of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay, for assaulting his collegemate at the Mahindra University in Hyderabad, the Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday.

In a video shared widely on social media, Bhagirath, a second-year student of Bachelor of Business Administration, is seen assaulting another student, identified as Sriram. Bhagirath also used derogatory language as he repeatedly slapped Sriram.

Look at the arrogance & atrocity of Telangana BJP’s president Bandi Sanjay’s son 🚨



Kicks & punches his classmate on face, neck & stomach. Threatens him of killing him right away. Pathetic 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lPoD6uHV2H — Nayini Anurag Reddy (@NAR_Handle) January 17, 2023

The police have not confirmed when the incident took place. However, Bandi Sanjay, the BJP’s Lok Sabha MP from Karimnagar constituency told ANI that it happened two months ago. “My son’s batch mate harassed a girl by texting her,” Sanjay claimed. “He fought with his batchmate after finding that latter took girl’s number from his phone. Matter was resolved.”

The case has been registered at Dundigal police station based on a complaint lodged by the disciplinary committee of the Mahindra University, reported the Hindustan Times. Bhagirath has been booked under sections 341 (wrongful restraining), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to cause breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

After Bhagirath’s video of assaulting Sriram went viral, the latter released a video on Tuesday saying that he was beaten for misbehaving with a girl, reported NDTV.

Sriram said he had sent an objectionable text message to the sister of Bhagirath’s friend and when the minister’s son approached him to discuss the matter he misbehaved with him as well. The student also claimed that the video of the assault is two months old and the two have resolved the matter since then.