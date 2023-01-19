The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested four persons for allegedly creating fake websites resembling the Union government’s Jeevan Pramaan portal and duping 1,800 persons on the pretext of offering them life certificate for pensioners, reported PTI.

Jeevan Pramaan is a biometric-enabled digital service that was started in 2014 for pensioners of the central government, state government, public sector units and armed forces. The website provides a digital life certificate that can be used at banks, post offices, and other places so that the beneficiary continues to receive a pension .

The four persons accused of creating the fake websites have been identified as Amit Khosa, Kanav Kapoor, Bijoy Sarkar and Shankar Mondal, reported the news agency.

Khosa worked as a stock market analyst, while his friend Kapoor is a web developer, reported The Indian Express. Sarkar and Mondal provided bank details to Khosa and Kapoor, according to the police.

The police said that the accused persons asked pensioners to fill in a form for Jeevan Pramaan on the website www.jeevanpraman.online/. They received a registration fee of Rs 199 per application, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Prashant Gautam told PTI.

The four accused were identified after the police collected and analysed technical information of the alleged fake website, bank details and call details from the website registrar.

The police said that they also recovered a laptop, ten mobile phones as well as SIM cards from the accused persons.