Bharatiya Janata Party leader and 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Babita Phogat on Thursday met a group of wrestlers protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, reported ANI.

The demonstrators have accused Singh of sexual misconduct and sought his removal from the post.

The development comes a day after Vinesh Phogat accused the BJP MP and other coaches at national camps of sexual misconduct against women wrestlers. She made the allegations during a protest against the functioning of the Wrestling Federation of India at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

“I have assured them [protestors] that the government is with them,” Babita Phogat, a deputy director at the Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Department, said after meeting the wrestlers. “I will try that their issues are resolved today.”

Babita Phogat said that she had heard of instances of abuse in her career as a wrestler as well, reported NDTV. “There is no smoke without fire,” she said. “These voices are important.”

The BJP leader said on Twitter that she will raise the matter at all levels of government. “The future will be decided according to the wishes of the sportspersons,” she said.

कुश्ती के इस मामले में मैं अपने सभी साथी खिलाड़ियो के साथ खड़ी हूँ। मैं आप सबको विश्वास दिलाती हूँ कि सरकार से हर स्तर पर इस विषय को उठाने का काम करूँगी और खिलाड़ियों के भावनाओं के अनुरूप ही आगे का भविष्य तय होगा। — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) January 19, 2023

On Thursday, Vinesh Phogat alleged that after her defeat in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Singh had made disparaging remarks about her sporting ability, reported ANI. “The Federation mentally tortured me,” she said. “I would entertain thoughts of ending my life every day. If anything happens to any wrestler, the WFI president is to be blamed.”

The wrestler had said that while she has not faced any harassment personally, she received death threats at Singh’s behest. The Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist claimed on Wednesday that she knows at least 10-12 wrestlers who were sexually harassed by Singh.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia accused Singh of running the wrestling federation in an arbitrary manner. He added that the wrestlers will not compete in any international competition unless Singh was removed from his post.

Singh, however, has denied the accusations and said that he is ready to be hanged if even one woman wrestler proves the charges.

The recent accusations against BJP MP comes weeks after a senior woman athletics coach had accused Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment. On January 1, Chandigarh Police had booked the BJP leader after the international-level athlete alleged that Singh sexually harassed her between February and November when she visited his official residence.

DCW issues notice to police, sports ministry

The Delhi Commission for Women on Wednesday issued notices to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the city police regarding the allegations against the president of the Wrestling Federation of India.

The women’s panel has asked the Delhi Police to register a first information report in the matter, reported PTI. The notice has also sought a copy of complaints made by women wrestlers against coaches and Singh along with details of action taken by January 21.

The women’s rights body asked whether the complaints were forwarded to the Internal Complaints Committee and the Local Complaint Committee as per Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.