The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday arrested Trinamool Congress youth leader Kuntal Ghosh in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers in West Bengal, PTI reported.

An unidentified official told PTI that Ghosh was first detained on Saturday after overnight search operations at his apartment and then arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, he said.

The official added that Ghosh was arrested for not cooperating with officers investigating the case. “We will produce him at a city court today,” he added.

The official said several documents were also seized from Ghosh’s home during the search operations.

#TMC youth leader Kuntal Ghosh arrested by ED for his alleged involvement in teachers recruitment scam. He has allegedly taken money from aspirants. Kuntal dismissed the allegations and called his arrest a conspiracy, that he is framed. 4th major arrest by ED in the case so far. pic.twitter.com/lCDMgpRIYm — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) January 21, 2023

In 2019, jobs were allegedly given to candidates in return for money instead of candidates who had qualified in the recruitment process.

A dozen officials of the state education department, including former minister Partha Chatterjee, have been arrested in the case.