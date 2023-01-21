ED arrests Trinamool Congress youth leader in teachers’ recruitment scam
A dozen officials of the state education department, including former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, have been arrested in the case.
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday arrested Trinamool Congress youth leader Kuntal Ghosh in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers in West Bengal, PTI reported.
An unidentified official told PTI that Ghosh was first detained on Saturday after overnight search operations at his apartment and then arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, he said.
The official added that Ghosh was arrested for not cooperating with officers investigating the case. “We will produce him at a city court today,” he added.
The official said several documents were also seized from Ghosh’s home during the search operations.
In 2019, jobs were allegedly given to candidates in return for money instead of candidates who had qualified in the recruitment process.
