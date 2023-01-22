Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday wrote on Twitter that he has assured actor Shah Rukh Khan that no untoward incident will take place in the state during the screening of the film Pathaan.

The movie, starring Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will release on January 25.

Sarma’s comments came after members of the Hindutva outfit Bajrang Dal, on Friday, tore down tore down posters of the upcoming movie and set them on fire at a theatre in Guwahati, reported North East Now.

“Bollywood actor Shri Shah Rukh Khan called me and we talked today morning at 2 am,” the Sarma tweeted on Sunday. “He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during the screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt [government] to maintain law and order.”

On Friday, Sarma had feigned ignorance to the vandalism that took place at the cinema hall.

“Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don’t know anything about him or his film Pathaan”, Sarma had told reporters when asked about the incident, reported PTI. “Khan has not called me, though many from Bollywood do so, regarding the problem. But if he does, I will look into the matter. Action will be taken if law and order has been violated and a case has been filed.”

Several Hindutva groups have called for boycott of Pathaan, which marks Khan’s return to the big screen after four years. Hindutva groups have also held protests across India against a song titled Besharam Rang as it features Padukone’s character in a saffron dress for a few seconds.

BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had objected to Padukone’s costumes and threatened to block the theatrical release of Pathaan on January 25 in the state.

However, on Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi had advised party leaders against making unnecessary remarks on movies, reported The Indian Express. Modi reportedly told BJP members that no one should make unnecessary comments that would overshadow the hard work done by the party.