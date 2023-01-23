Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday said that he has offered to resign from his post.

In a series of tweets, Koshyari said that he conveyed his wishes to be relieved of all political responsibilities to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his trip to Mumbai.

I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than 3 years. — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) January 23, 2023

Koshyari added that he hopes to spend his life reading, writing and in other activities.

“It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal [governor] of a great state like Maharashtra – the land of saints, social reformers and valiant fighters,” Koshyari said. “I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than three years.”

The development came after Koshyari had said on January 7 that role of governor has brought only unhappiness to him, according to The Indian Express.

Koshyari was appointed as governor of Maharashtra in 2019. His tenure has been marred by several controversies, including his decision to invite the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the government in the middle of the night in November of that year.

In November last year, Koshyari had referred to Maratha ruler Shivaji as an “icon of olden times”, while calling BR Ambedkar and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari “modern-day” icons.

The Nationalist Congress Party, the Shiv Sena (Udhhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Congress had then sought his resignation, saying Koshyari insulted the Maratha ruler.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had described Koshyari as an “Amazon parcel” sent by the Central government to Maharashtra and warned that his party may hold a state-wide bandh if the governor is not “taken back”.