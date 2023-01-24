Three persons died in Lucknow on Tuesday after a residential building collapsed in the city’s Hazratganj area, ANI reported.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Devendra Singh Chauhan said that 30 to 35 persons may be trapped in the rubble.

Chauhan said that eight families were in the building when it collapsed. Five persons have been rescued and sent to hospital, he said.

Eight teams of the State Disaster Response Force and four teams of the National Disaster Response Force are reportedly present at the spot.

“Today an earthquake of 5.5 Richter scale was felt in Lucknow and the building is in riverine belt,” the director general of police said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was about 63 km to the northwest of Nepal’s Jumla district, but tremors due to it were felt in many parts of northern India on Tuesday afternoon.

Chief Minister Adityanath has directed officials to ensure proper treatment to those injured, and has directed hospitals to be on alert.