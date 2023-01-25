Morning shows of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Pathaan were cancelled at some theatres in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city on Wednesday after protests from several Hindutva organisations, PTI reported.

Members of the Hindu Jagran Manch, carrying saffron flags, protested outside the city’s Sapna-Sangeeta cinema hall. They also recited the Hanuman Chalisa.

Some of them entered the theatre and asked the audience to move out, according to PTI.

Members of Bajrang Dal also staged a protest against the movie at the Kastur cinema hall in the city.

The movie, starring Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was released on January 25.

Several Hindutva groups have called for a boycott of Pathaan, which marks Khan’s return to the big screen after four years. Hindutva groups have also held protests across India against a song titled Besharam Rang as it features Padukone’s character in a saffron dress for a few seconds.

Also read | ‘Pathaan’ review: Shah Rukh Khan lights up an entertaining spy thriller

BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had objected to Padukone’s costumes and threatened to block the theatrical release of Pathaan on January 25 in the state.

On Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh Police said that security was increased at both theatres in view of the protests by the right-wing organisations.

“Activists of the Hindu Jagran Manch and Bajrang Dal have been protesting against the film ‘Pathaan’,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Dishesh Agrawal said, according to PTI. “Hence, some of its morning shows were cancelled.”

On being asked whether the shows will resume in future, Agrawal said that an appropriate decision will be taken after taking the law and order situation in the city into consideration.

On January 19, Prime Prime Minister Narendra Modi had advised BJP leaders against making unnecessary remarks on movies, reported The Indian Express. Modi reportedly told party members that no one should make unnecessary comments that would overshadow the hard work done by the party.