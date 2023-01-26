Nine Palestinians, including a 60-year-old woman, were killed during a raid by Israeli military in the West Bank on Thursday, the Associated Press reported, citing ministry officials.

Palestinian authorities said that the raid took place in the Jenin refugee camp and added that several persons were injured.

Palestinian Health Minister May Al-Kaila alleged that Israeli forces fired tear gas at the pediatric ward of a hospital in the area.

Footage from Jenin Hospital showing parents carrying their sick children away from the front doors after Israeli forces shot teargas canisters towards the hospital, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. pic.twitter.com/Q5DsZ9Goem — Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) January 26, 2023

Videos shared on social from the hospital showed women carrying children out of hospital rooms and into the corridor.

On its part, the Israeli military claimed that it was conducting a rare daytime operation after it received intelligence that a militant grouping linked to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad was planning to carry out attacks against Tel Aviv, according to AP.

The military alleged that the militant group has a major foothold in the camp, adding that one of the dead person has been identified as its member.

Tensions have recently risen in the West Bank as the Israeli military continues what it describes as anti-terrorism offensives, according to the BBC. At least 29 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the region so far this year. This includes both militants and civilians, according to the BBC.

On Thursday, Jenin Governor Akram Rajoub alleged that Israeli forces prevented medical teams from evacuating the wounded. He also called upon the international community for help.

“We ask that the international community help the Palestinians against this extremist right-wing government and protect our citizens,” he said.