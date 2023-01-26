The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday moved the Supreme Court demanding that the mayoral election in Delhi is conducted in a time-bound manner.

The plea was filed by the party’s mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi and leader Mukesh Goyal. It is likely to be taken up on January 27, according to NDTV.

The polls to elect Delhi’s Mayor were pushed ahead for the second time after councillors from Bharatiya Janata Party shouted slogans on January 24.

आम आदमी पार्टी ने Supreme Court में लगाई गुहार:



1️⃣MCD में जल्द से जल्द Mayor चुनाव कर सरकार बनाई जाए

2️⃣Aldermen को Voting का अधिकार नहीं; सुप्रीम कोर्ट, केंद्र और MCD को सख़्त आदेश दें



-AAP MLA @Saurabh_MLAgk

Prior to this, the polls were postponed on January 6 after Aam Aadmi Party members had opposed the swearing-in of 10 nominated councillors, also known as the aldermen.

Aldermen are persons who have special knowledge of municipal administration and are tasked with assisting the House in decisions of public importance. They are appointed by the lieutenant governor.

The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP of trying to wrest control of the civic body despite losing the elections.

In her petition before the Supreme Court, the Aam Aadmi Party has urged that the aldermen should not be allowed to vote, as per the law.

“The people of Delhi gave majority to the Aam Aadmi Party in the MCD elections but the BJP, with its dirty politics, is now allowing the administration to be out in place,” party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged.