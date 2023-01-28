Journalist Sreenivasan Jain on Saturday announced that he has resigned from NDTV. Jain had been with the television channel since 1995.

“An amazing, nearly three-decade long run at NDTV comes to an end today,” he wrote on Twitter. “The decision to resign wasn’t easy, but...it is what it is. More later.”

Jain, who has won several awards for his investigative reports, was the anchor of the channel’s programmes Reality Check and Truth vs Hype.

His resignation came after journalist Ravish Kumar and senior executives of NDTV, including Group President Suparna Singh quit over the last few months, following the Adani Group’s takeover of the channel. NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy had also left the company’s board in December.

Considered by many as the last TV news outlet which continues to be critical of the government, NDTV’s takeover by the ports-to-energy conglomerate have raised fears about freedom of the press.

In November, Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani had told the Financial Times that he sees the takeover of NDTV as a responsibility rather than the move being a business opportunity.

“Why can’t you support one media house to become independent and have a global footprint?” the billionaire said in an interview while defending his acquisition.