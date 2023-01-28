Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that he has written a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah, seeking his intervention in ensuring adequate security during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kharge’s letter comes a day after the Congress had put the march on hold in Jammu and Kashmir alleging a breach of security and mismanagement of the crowd by the Union Territory administration. The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed on Saturday.

Security lapse during Bharat Jodo Yatra led to its suspension yesterday, after Rahul Gandhi's security detail suggested same.



We are expecting a huge gathering, including leaders of important political parties at its culmination.



My letter to Union home minister Amit Shah in this regard

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who was in Qazigund, was supposed to walk 11 kilometres in the Valley on Friday but could barely cover a kilometre before his security team asked him to stop, saying that there were no police personnel to manage the large crowd that had gathered to receive him.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who was walking with Gandhi, had also said that the outer ring of the security cordon maintained by Jammu and Kashmir Police “simply vanished” as Gandhi entered the Kashmir Valley.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, however, denied any lapse in security arrangements and blamed the organisers for not informing them that a crowd would join the march as it entered the Valley.

In his letter to Shah, Kharge termed Friday’s incident as unfortunate but added that he welcomes the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s statement saying that they will continue to ensure complete security till the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Kharge also said the party is expecting a huge gathering to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the next two days and that many senior Congress leaders and leaders of other important political parties are likely to attend it on January 30.

“I shall be grateful if you could personally intervene in this matter and advise the concerned officials to provide adequate security till the culmination of the yatra and the function on January 30 at Srinagar,” the Congress president said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began in Tamil Nadu on September 7. According to the Congress, the march is aimed at countering the politics of hatred espoused by the BJP. The march is in its final leg in Jammu and Kashmir.