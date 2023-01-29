Odisha Health Minister Naba Das was critically injured on Sunday after he was shot at by a police officer Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district of the state, reported PTI. He has been airlifted to Bhubaneswar for treatment.

“Assistant Sub-Inspector Gopal Das opened fire at the minister,” Brajrajnagar sub-divisional police officer Gupteswar Bhoi said, according to the news agency PTI. “The minister is injured and rushed to hospital.”

Soon after the attack, Gopal Das was apprehended by the residents present at the spot and handed over to the police, reported PTI. The police official is being interrogated by the security personnel.

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das brought to a local hospital after being shot at by some unidentified assailants near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district.



Naba Das was shot at from a close range when he came out of his car to inaugurate two new office buildings of the Brajrajnagar municipality, an unidentified police officer told The Times of India.

It is not known yet if the attacker has been arrested.

In a video, a group of people can be seen dragging Naba Das out of his car. The minister is bleeding from the left side of his chest and seems to be unconscious in the video.

An eye witness told ANI that Naba Das was welcomed by a crowd at the event when suddenly a gunshot was heard, reported ANI. “We saw a police personnel running away after shooting from close range,” the said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik said that he strongly condemns the attack. “Crime Branch is directed to take up investigation,” Patnaik’s office tweeted. “Senior officers of Crime Branch are asked to go to the spot.”