India’s Gross Domestic Product growth rate is projected to grow 6% to 6.8% in the next fiscal year of 2023’-24, down from 7% projected for the current year, the government’s annual Economic Survey said on Tuesday.

The survey, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament a day ahead of the Union Budget, details the state of the country’s economy and suggests policy measures to accelerate growth. The survey, however, has often missed targets.

The government said that the economy has nearly recouped what was lost and renerengised what had slowed down during the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.