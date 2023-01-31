A sessions court in Delhi on Tuesday granted bail to Shankar Mishra, the Air India passenger accused of urinating on a woman on a flight, reported PTI.

On November 26, Mishra had walked to the woman’s seat in the business class section in a drunken state, unzipped his pants and urinated on her, the Delhi Police have alleged. A case was filed against him after Air India filed a police complaint over a month later on December 28, only after the woman wrote to the Tata Group narrating her ordeal.

On January 6, Mishra was arrested from Bengaluru and sent to 14-day judicial custody a day later.

On Tuesday, Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla was hearing an appeal filed by Mishra against an order of a Metropolitan Magistrate that had denied him bail.

The Delhi Police opposed Mishra’s bail plea on Tuesday, saying that the incident had defamed India internationally, reported the news agency. “It may be disgusting but that is another matter, let’s not get into that,” the court said, reported PTI. “Let’s go into how the law deals with it.”

Bhalla also observed that the witnesses named by the Delhi Police in the case were not deposing in their favour. “There is a contradiction in the complainant’s statement and Ila Benarjee’s [witness and another co-passenger] statement,” the judge noted, reported PTI.

At a previous hearing on January 13, Mishra had claimed that the woman may have urinated herself, and said that she suffered from a medical condition.

However, his claims contradicted his earlier statements when he had told the magistrate court that his act was not driven by sexual desire nor aimed at outraging the women’s modesty. He had also admitted that what he did was “revolting and appalling”.

On January 19, Air India banned Mishra from the airline for four months.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on January 20 imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on the airline for violating rules while dealing with the urination case from November.