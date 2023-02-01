Budget 2023: Centre pegs fiscal deficit target at 5.9% of GDP
The gap between the government’s expenditure and revenues for the current financial year of 2022-’23 has been retained at 6.4% of the GDP.
The Centre has pegged fiscal deficit for the financial year 2023-’24 at 5.9% of India’s Gross Domestic Product, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech on Wednesday. The fiscal deficit for the current financial year of 2022-’23 has been retained at 6.4% of the GDP, she added.
Fiscal deficit of a government is the gap between its expenditure and revenues.
The finance minister said that in 2023-’24, the total receipts of the government, other than borrowings, will be Rs 27.2 lakh crore, while its expenditure is expected to Rs 45 lakh crore.
Fiscal deficit since 2018 (as % of GDP)
|Fiscal year
|Fiscal deficit
|2018-'19
|3.40%
|2019-'20
|4.60%
|2020-'21
|9.30%
|2021-'22
|6.70%
|2022-'23 (Revised estimate)
|6.40%
|2023-'24 (Budget estimate)
|5.9%
Sitharaman said that to ensure fiscal consolidation, the government will aim to bring the fiscal deficit below 4.5% of the GDP by 2025-’26.
She also said that tax receipts for the next fiscal are budgeted at Rs 23.3 lakh crore and states would be allowed 3.5% of GDP as fiscal deficit. To finance the fiscal deficit in 2023-’24, net market borrowing from dated securities has been estimated at Rs 11.8 lakh crore.