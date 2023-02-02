The National Legal Services Authority has told the Supreme Court that 5,029 undertrials were in jail despite being granted bail across the country at the end of 2022.

The data was provided after the Supreme Court on November 29 directed states to furnish information on undertrials who were in jail as they are unable to meet bail conditions. The states were asked to provide the data to the National Legal Services Authority, which has been asked to suggest ways to deal with the matter and provide legal assistance wherever necessary.

In response to the court order, state legal services authorities initially submitted data to NALSA on the number of such prisoners at the end of December. Subsequently, they were asked to submit progress reports on legal assistance and release of the undertrial prisoners.

Data from the progress reports showed that 2,357 prisoners were provided legal assistance, and 1,147 of them have now been released.

At the end of December, Maharashtra had 703 persons who were in jail due to their inability to fulfil bail conditions, the data from NALSA showed. Of these, 215 were provided legal assistance and 314 were released, the National Legal Services Authority said.

In Delhi, the number of such prisoners was 287, out of whom 217 were provided legal assistance and 71 persons were released.

In its report, the National Legal Services Authority noted that one of the biggest hurdles in undertrials walking out was due to the prisoners being accused in multiple cases and they were not willing to furnish bail until they were given bail in all cases.

Other reasons for undertrials not getting released despite bail included family members unwilling to furnish bail bonds, the accused not having cash or being unable to furnish sureties to the satisfaction of the court.

The legal services authority also said that it is taking efforts to ensure that more undertrial prisoners can be released. “Wherever, the reason for non-release is due to inability to furnish bonds or surety, NALSA would be following up those cases with the respective SLSAs/DLSAs [state and district legal services authorities] and hopefully in the next 1-2 months, more undertrial prisoners would be able to get out of prison,” the report said.

The National Legal Services Authority told the court that a standard operating procedure has been prepared by the National Informatics Centre, or NIC, which also deals with this aspect.

It added that NIC’s e-prison software, which is working in about 1,300 jails across the country, would now have a field where the date of bail would have to be entered by jail authorities.

“If the accused is not released within 7 days of the date of grant of bail, the e-prison software would automatically generate a flag/reminder,” the National Legal Services Authority said. “Simultaneously, an email would be sent to the office of the concerned DLSA [District Legal Services Authority] so that they could find out the reason for the non-release of the accused.”