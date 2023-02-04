Four women were killed in a stampede during a clothes distribution event in Tiruppattur’s Vaniyambadi in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, ANI reported citing the police.

The stampede took place due to the rush as residents gathered to collect token for receiving veshtis (dhotis) and sarees being distributed on the occasion of Thaipusam festival.

Residents were seen splashing water on the faces of those who lost consciousness as ambulances took the injured to the the hospital, reported India Today.

Thirupathur Superintendent of Police said that no permission was given to hold the event and that the matter is being investigated.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced Rs 2 lakh each as compensation for the families of the women who died, according to ANI.