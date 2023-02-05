Nepal’s Rashtriya Swatantra Party on Sunday decided to withdraw from the newly-formed government amid a rift in the ruling coalition, reported The Kathmandu Times.

The party has decided to recall its ministers from a government after Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal refused to reappoint Rabi Lamichhane as the home minister.

Lamichhane was removed as the home minister following a Supreme Court verdict on January 27 that stated that the citizenship certificate he produced to contest the parliamentary election was invalid. He also lost the presidency of the Rashtriya Swatantra Party, the fourth largest outfit in Parliament. This was because on Nepali citizens can hold on to these positions.

On January 29, Lamichhane reacquired his Nepali citizenship that had become invalid as he had acquired American citizenship in 2014.

“The ministers also would submit their resignation to the prime minister today itself,” Lamichhane said on Sunday, reported ANI.

With the decision, Education Minister Shishir Khanal, Labour, Employment and Social Security Minister Dol Prasad Aryal and Minister of State for Health and Population Toshima Karki will vacate their posts.