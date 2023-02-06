Opposition parties on Monday continued their protest in Parliament against the Adani Group, which has been accused of stock manipulation, PTI reported.

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm amid protests soon after proceedings began.

Earlier in the day, leaders of 16 Opposition parties held a meeting in the chambers of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, according to ANI.

Delhi | Opposition parties - Congress, DMK, NCP, BRS, JD(U), SP, CPM, CPI, Kerala Cong(Jose Mani), JMM, RLD, RSP, AAP, IUML, RJD & Shiv Sena meet in LoP Mallikarjun Kharge’s Chamber in Parliament Building to chalk out a strategy on Adani-Hindenburg & other issues.



(Video: AICC) pic.twitter.com/2z6ubrMB5J — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

These included members of the Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Nationalist Congress Party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Janata Dal (United), Samajwadi Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Kerala Congress (Jose Mani), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Revolutionary Socialist Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Indian Union Muslim League, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Shiv Sena.

They also held a demonstration near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside Parliament complext and reiterated their demand for an investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee or a Supreme Court-appointed panel into the allegations.

Delhi | Opposition MPs gather in protest at the Gandhi statue on Parliament premises, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or Supreme Court-monitored probe into Adani Group issue. pic.twitter.com/WkY4gfZwer — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

In the past few days, the Opposition has been claiming that ordinary citizens were losing money on account of investments made by the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation and State Bank of India in the conglomerate led by billionaire Gautam Adani.

The claims come in the wake of a report published by United States-based firm Hindenburg Research on January 24 that alleges that the conglomerate engaged in decades of stock manipulation and accounting fraud and pulled off the “largest con in corporate history”.

Since the report was published, Adani Group’s combined market capitalisation has collapsed by over $100 billion. The conglomerate also called off its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offering last week.

The steep fall of Adani Group’s shares also dented a notable amount of Gautam Adani’s personal wealth as he lost his position as Asia’s richest man.

On Monday, Kharge criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government, alleging it was not ready to have a discussion on the Adani Group.

“Government wants this matter to not be raised, not to be discussed,” Kharge told ANI. “They want to avoid it somehow and do not want to bring it to record.”

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Mahua Maji said that the Opposition is united on the issue.

“Why does PM [Narendra] Modi not want to come and face this?” Maji said. “Everything is being privatised gradually, they are being shielded. You can see where the country is heading.”