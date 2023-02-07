Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday in Parliament questioned the massive rise in the business fortunes and personal wealth of businessman Gautam Adani since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, the Opposition leader made scathing remarks against the Bharatiya Janata Party and its alleged role in supporting Adani Group’s business growth.

“[The] relationship began many years ago when Narendra Modi was Gujarat chief minister,” Gandhi said. “One man stood shoulder to shoulder with PM Modi, he was loyal to PM and helped Mr Modi to construct idea of a resurgent Gujarat. Real magic began when PM Modi reached Delhi in 2014.”

After the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014, the existing rule that only one company or a person with experience in airports be given the responsibility of developing airports was changed, and six airports were handed over to Adani, Gandhi told the Lok Sabha. He also alleged that India’s foreign policy was being tailored to benefit the billionaire.

Play

Gandhi’s remarks on Tuesday came as Adani’s market losses swelled above $100 billion following a report by an American short-seller Hindenburg Research that accused the conglomerate of pulling off the “largest con in corporate history”.

Hindenburg Research claimed that the conglomerate has over the decades been involved in stock manipulation, accounting fraud, used offshore shells for money laundering and siphoned money from listed companies.

The conglomerate later called off its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offering last week and Adani lost his position as Asia’s richest man.

During Tuesday’s Lok Sabha session, Gandhi asked how much money did Adani give to the BJP in last 20 years.

“How many times you [Modi] travelled together [on a foreign trip] with Adani ji?” Gandhi asked. “How many times Adani ji joined you later on your foreign trip? How many times he reached you after you landed on a foreign country? How many times Adani ji bagged a contract in a foreign country after your visit there?”