The Karnataka police on Sunday booked actor Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani for allegedly raping a student from Iran, reported the Hindustan Times.

The complainant, a 30-year-old woman, has alleged that she and Durrani were in a live-in relationship for three years. However, she claimed that when she insisted that they get married, he assaulted her.

The woman also alleged that Durrani threatened that he would share her private photos on social media and would send them to her parents in Iran if she forced him to get married.

The woman had come to India in 2018 to pursue a pharmacy course in Mysuru where she had befriended Durrani, who was running a restaurant at the time.

Durrani has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 417 (punishment for cheating), 420 (cheating), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), Narasimharaja division Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashwath Narayan said, according to the Hindustan Times.

Durrani was already in judicial custody in Mumbai in a separate case of fraud and cheating filed by Sawant.