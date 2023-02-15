The United States Department of State on Tuesday reiterated its stance on importance of free press around the world after Indian tax authorities conducted a “survey operation” at the BBC’s New Delhi and Mumbai offices.

The development came less than a month after the British broadcaster released a two-part documentary in January that examined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged role in the communal riots that took place in Gujarat in 2002.

Officials told PTI that the searches on Tuesday morning by the Income Tax Department were part of a tax evasion investigation into the business operations of the BBC in India. In a survey, the department only covers the business premises of a company and does not search homes and other locations of its promoters or directors.

When asked about the development, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said that freedom of expression and freedom of religion are universal rights and the bedrock of democracies around the world. “It has strengthened this democracy here in this country,” he added. “It has strengthened India’s democracy.”

On whether the Indian tax authorities action went against press freedom, Ned said, “I couldn’t say. We’re aware that these – we are aware of the fact of the searches, but I’m just not in a position to offer a judgement.”

US State dept on BBC Survey: We are aware of the search of the BBC offices in Delhi by Indian tax authorities...We support the importance of free press around the world. pic.twitter.com/JiU2Y4QAMT — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 15, 2023

At 10.26 pm on Tuesday, the BBC said that the tax authorities were still at its Delhi and Mumbai offices. “Many staff have now left the building but some have been asked to remain and are continuing cooperate with the ongoing enquiries,” it added. “We are supporting our staff during this time and continue to hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible.”

An update on the situation in India. pic.twitter.com/FYVFwdQWxE — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) February 14, 2023

So far, the United Kingdom government has not released any official statement about the action. But global media rights advocates and India’s opposition leaders have condemned the searches.

The US-based independent non-profit Committee to Protect Journalists called on Indian authorities to stop harassing journalists.

“Raiding the BBC’s India offices in the wake of a documentary criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi smacks of intimidation,” said Beh Lih Yi, the organisation’s Asia program coordinator. “Indian authorities have used tax investigations as a pretext to target critical news outlets before, and must cease harassing BBC employees immediately, in line with the values of freedom that should be espoused in the world’s largest democracy.”

Human rights organisation Amnesty International said that the Indian authorities were trying to harass and intimidate the BBC over its critical coverage of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party through the income tax survey.

“The overbroad powers of the Income Tax Department are repeatedly being weaponized to silence dissent,” said Aakar Patel, the chair of Amnesty International India’s board. “Last year, tax officials also raided the offices of a number of NGOs, including Oxfam India. These intimidatory acts, which undermine the right to freedom of expression in India, must end now.”

In 2020, Amnesty International had to stop all its work in India after the government froze its bank accounts following raids on its offices.

South Asia Solidarity Group, a UK-based human rights organisation, on Tuesday called the tax survey conducted at the BBC offices as a “blatantly vindictive move”.