The protest against the Arunachal Pradesh Service Commission in Itanagar ended on Sunday after the state government agreed to the 13-point demands of the demonstrators, reported PTI.

The development came after an eight-hour meeting between the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee, or PAJSC, which was spearheading the protest, and the state government.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Home Minister Bamang Felix and Water Resource Development Minister Mama Natung were present at the meeting.

The demonstrators were protesting against the recent leak of a question paper of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission examination. They were also against the appointment of Shantanu Dayal as the chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission examination.

The PAJSC had argued that Dayal’s age is 61 and he will have only one year to serve as chairperson. The commission mandates 62 as the retirement age.

It also demanded that all recruitment examinations in the state are conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, the report of the three-member committee on the paper leak be made public, three state government officials posted under the state commission be recalled and that all aggrieved candidates be given compensation of Rs 5 lakh each.

On Friday, the protest had turned violent after a clash broke out between the demonstrators and the police in the state capital. Ten persons, including four security officials, were injured.

Subsequently, Dayal’s swearing-in-ceremony was called off. Internet services were also shut down in the city. The situation remained unchanged on Saturday.

On Sunday, the state government said that an investigation is ongoing against all secretaries and officials of the Arunachal Pradesh Service Commission between 2014 and 2022, The Arunachal Times reported.

It also added that 41 government officials have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

The government said it has written to the Gauhati High Court to designate a special fast-track court to take up the cases related to the paper leak.

On the demand of protestors that any examination during which question papers are found to be leaked should be cancelled, the government said that a request is being sent to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission to decide on this.