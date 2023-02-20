Lok Sabha MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s home in Delhi’s Ashoka Road area was vandalised on Sunday evening.

The police said that unidentified miscreants hurled stones at Owaisi’s residence, damaging windows.

My Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. @DelhiPolice must catch them immediately pic.twitter.com/vOkHl8IcNH — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 19, 2023

Owaisi said he was not present at the time of the incident and was informed about it by his domestic worker.

“Upon returning I found the glass of the windows broken and stones/rocks lying around,” the MP said in his complaint to the police.

Owaisi stated that this is the fourth such attack at his residence. In September 2021, five persons were detained for throwing stones at Owaisi’s home. They were associated with the Hindutva group Hindu Sena.

“The area surrounding my house has enough CCTV cameras, and the same may be accessed, and the culprits should be apprehended immediately,” he said. “It is conceived that such acts of vandalism are happening in such a high-security zone.”

Based on his complaint, a team of Delhi Police visited Owaisi’s residence and gathered evidence, reported ANI.

Delhi | Residence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, at Ashoka road, was allegedly attacked by some unknown persons. A complaint was filed by Asaduddin Owaisi in this regard. Addl DCP visited his residence, police collecting the evidence. pic.twitter.com/82hKfxF6hI — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023

The AIMIM chief was on a two-day visit to Rajasthan where polls are due later this year.

He had also met the families of two Muslim men – Nasir and Junaid – who were allegedly abducted and murdered by cow vigilantes. Their charred bodies were found in a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on February 16.