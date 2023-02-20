The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Delhi Police to place on record the chargesheet to be filed in a case of hate speech made at dharam sansad, or religious conclave, in the national capital, reported PTI.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud gave the directions after Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, appearing for the police, told the court that the investigation in the case was at an advanced stage and the officials were waiting for a Forensic Science Laboratory report on voice samples of the accused persons.

Nataraj added that the police will file a chargesheet in the matter shortly.

The bench was hearing a batch of petitions seeking action against hate speech. The present petition has been filed by activist Tushar Gandhi, who alleged that the Delhi Police have violated the directions issued in the Tehseen Poonawalla judgement regarding investigations into allegations of mob violence.

In the Tehseen Poonawalla judgement, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre and states to set up special courts to conduct trials, form a compensatory scheme with provisions for interim relief for victims and their relatives and take disciplinary action beyond what is recommended in service rules for officers who do not deal with lynching incidents properly.

The case before the Supreme Court on Monday pertained to instances of hate speech at an event organised by the Hindu Yuva Vahini on December 19, 2021. Suresh Chavhanke, the editor-in-chief of television channel Sudarshan News, had administered an oath to a group of people to “die for and kill” to make India a “Hindu rashtra” or a Hindu nation.

In January, the Supreme Court had pulled up the Delhi Police, saying that they have made “no palpable progress” in its investigation.

Notably, in an affidavit filed on April 14, the Delhi Police had told the Supreme Court that no anti-Muslim speech had been made at the Hindu Yuva Vahini event. The court had then directed the Delhi Police to file a “better affidavit”.