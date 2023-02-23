Chaos continued in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi House on Thursday morning as the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party members clashed with each other during the election for the six members of the Standing Committee.

The proceedings were adjourned for the 13th time since Wednesday night, The Indian Express reported.

Videos on social media showed councillors of both parties throwing water bottles and fruits at each other. Ballot boxes were also thrown into the Well as members shoved and pushed each other.

#WATCH | Delhi: Ruckus between BJP & AAP members inside the MCD house over the election of members of the standing committee. pic.twitter.com/alIZFIFFnr — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

Mayor Shelly Oberoi, who was elected on Wednesday, alleged that some BJP councillors tried to attack her during the proceedings.

“BJP councillors just tried to attack me while I was conducting the Standing Committee elections, as per Supreme Court orders!” Oberoi tweeted. “This is the extent of BJP’s gundagardi [hooliganism] that they are trying to attack a woman mayor.”

Context: After 4 failed attempts and a Supreme Court intervention, MCD finally elected a mayor today. This fight is over election of the standing committee — MCD's most powerful body ++@TheQuint pic.twitter.com/8WiFfXCsnU — Himanshi Dahiya (@himansshhi) February 22, 2023

BJP councillor Satya Sharma, who presided over the mayoral election, alleged that many of his party councillors were injured.

“They [AAP councillors] hit our leaders with bottles, apples and shoes,” Sharma said, according to The Indian Express. “Our councillor Pramod Gupta was slapped.”

The ruckus began after the House was adjourned for an hour after successfully electing the mayor and the deputy mayor.

Members of the BJP chanted Hanuman Chalisa – an invocation to Hanuman, a deity who symbolises physical prowess, for several minutes while awaiting the resumption of the House, according to PTI.

As the session resumed at 6.15 pm, BJP members opposed Oberoi’s decision to allow councillors to take a mobile phone to the booth area.

Carrying mobile phones and pens were not permitted during the proceedings of the election for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor.

They shouted slogans “tanashahi nahi chalegi” (dictatorship will not be allowed) and “Ek sadan mai do kanoon, nahin chalenge” (Two separate rules won’t work in House).

The House was then adjourned nine times till 11.35 pm, when the brawl took place. It was then again adjourned twice till 4 am.

The election for the mayor’s post was postponed three times since the civic polls in December due to a prolonged tussle between the AAP and the BJP. Councillors from the AAP had opposed the presiding officer’s decision to allow aldermen to vote.

Aldermen are nominated councillors who have special knowledge of municipal administration and are tasked with assisting the House in decisions of public importance. They are appointed by the lieutenant governor.

However, in a major relief to AAP on February 18, the Supreme Court held that nominated members of the Delhi municipal corporation cannot vote in the elections for the mayor’s post.