The profile photo and the name of Trinamool Congress’ Twitter account was changed on Tuesday morning after the handle was hacked. The name and profile photo has been to “Yuga Labs”, a crypto company.

However, no new tweet has been posted from the handle so far.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien said that the party is in touch with Twitter officials, reported NDTV. “They have assured us of prompt action,” he added.

This is not the first time the accounts of political parties or governments have been hacked in India. In April, the Twitter accounts of the Uttar Pradesh government and the Punjab Congress were hacked. The two accounts had posted a series of tweets on non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

In December 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account was also briefly hacked and a tweet on Bitcoin had been put out.

“India has officially adopted Bitcoin as legal tender,” the tweet had said. “The government has officially bought 500 BTC [bitcoins] and is distributing them to all residents of the country.”

Earlier in September 2020 too, an unidentified group had hacked the Twitter account linked to Modi’s personal website and mobile application.