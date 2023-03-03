National People’s Party President Conrad K Sangma on Friday met Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake claim to form the government in Meghalaya.

Sangma, who also submitted his resignation as chief minister to the governor, claimed that he has the support of 32 MLAs. The majority mark in the state is 31.

Submitted the letter of resignation as Chief Minister of Meghalaya to Hon’ble Governor, Sh. Shri Phagu Chauhan Ji, also staking a claim to form the new Government. pic.twitter.com/Lw1VOSzpfT — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) March 3, 2023

On Thursday, the ruling National People’s Party had emerged as the single-largest party after winning 26 out of the 59 seats but failed to cross the majority mark.

The BJP, which had severed ties with the National People’s Party before the elections this year, won two seats. However, as the results were trickling in, the saffron party said that it will support the National People’s Party after Sangma sought help from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in forming the government.

The results showed that Hill State People’s Democratic Party and the People’s Democratic Front bagged two seats each. The United Democratic Party, which was National People’s Party’s ally in the ruling government, emerged as the second-largest party, winning 11 constituencies.

The Congress and the Trinamool Congress bagged five seats each. Two Independent candidates have also won.

On Friday, state BJP chief Ernest Mawrie told PTI that the National People’s Party’s has the support of 34 MLAs as it has the backing of legislators of Hill State People’s Democratic Party, People’s Democratic Front and Independents, besides those of the saffron party.

Mawrie also said that the National People’s Party would not seek support from other parties as the required number to form the government has been achieved.