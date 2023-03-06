Nine persons were killed and 13 injured in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Monday in a suicide bomb attack, reported Dawn.

Eight police personnel were among those who died.

The explosion occurred on a bridge bordering the Sibi and Kachhi districts, when an unidentified person rammed his motorcycle into a police vehicle, the BBC reported.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the police van was on its way to Quetta from the Dhadar town, where personnel from the Balochistan Constabulary were posted.

The Balochistan Constabulary is a department of the police force in the province that ensures security at important events and in sensitive areas, including jails.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that all conspiracies against peace in the province “will be made unsuccessful with the public’s support”, according to the BBC.

Monday’s attack comes over a week after another blast at a crowded market in Balochistan province, which killed at least four persons and wounded 14, reported Al Jazeera.

On February 5, a Coast Guards official was killed and seven others were injured after a bomb attack in Balochistan’s Gwadar region, reported the Dawn. The Coast Guards personnel were travelling in a vehicle when they hit a land mine, following which they were ambushed by armed men on motorcycles.

On January 30, another blast in Pakistan’s Peshawar had killed 83 persons and injured more than 150. The suicide attack had taken place inside a mosque in a highly fortified compound where offices of the police and counter-terrorism bureaus were located.