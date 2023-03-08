Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manik Saha on Wednesday took oath as the chief minister of Tripura. This is his second stint as chief minister of the state.

BJP's Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha takes oath as the Chief Minister of Tripura, in Agartala



(Pic: DD) pic.twitter.com/g4zwBfbkWj — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

He was administered the oath by Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya in Agartala. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Sikkim were also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Eight MLAs Ratan Lal Nath, Pranajit Singha Roy, Santana Chakma and Sushanta Chowdhury, Tinku Roy, Bikash Debbarma, Sudhangshu Das and Sukla Charan Noatia took oath as ministers.

Ratan Lal Nath, Pranajit Singha Roy, Santana Chakma and Sushanta Chowdhury take oath as Tripura Ministers, in Agartala. pic.twitter.com/svRorzfVi4 — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

Also read:

How a split in Opposition votes helped BJP cling on to power in Tripura

In the recently-concluded Assembly election, the BJP won 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly. Its coalition partner, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura, emerged victorious in one seat.

In the 2018 elections, the BJP-led coalition had won a comfortable majority, securing 44 seats, and dismantled the Left Front government of 25 years.