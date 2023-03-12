The Mumbai Police on Saturday booked the chief operating officer of an Andheri-based company for rape and sexual assault of a Polish woman, reported the Hindustan Times.

The accused, identified as Manish Gandhi, is also the executive director of Asian Business Exhibitions and Conferences. According to the complaint, Gandhi had sexually assaulted the foreign national multiple times between 2016 and 2022. The woman had been working at Gandhi’s company since November 2016, reported the Hindustan Times.

The complainant also alleged that Gandhi took her nude photos to blackmail her, reported ANI.

Gandhi has been booked under sections 375 (rape), 354 (sexual harassment), 354C (voyeurism), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the India Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The police is yet to arrest Gandhi.