Seven men, including three Delhi Police personnel, have been booked for allegedly assaulting two meat suppliers and robbing them in the national capital earlier this month, PTI reported on Friday.

The incident took place in Delhi’s Anand Vihar area on March 7 when a car in which the meat vendors were travelling had an accident with a scooter. Nawab, who works as a meat supplier at a slaughterhouse in Ghazipur, was in his car with his cousin Shoaib when the accident took place.

“We were going home to Mustafabad when a scooter hit our car near Anand Vihar,” Nawab alleged in his complaint, reported The Indian Express. “We got out and the rider said he wants Rs 4,000 for repairs. A PCR [Police Control Room] van then arrived and a policeman took Rs 2,500 and gave the rider the money.”

However the police personnel then demanded Rs 15,000 from Nawab and Shoaib and threatened to take them to the police station. The two were taken to an isolated area where they were confined and beaten up by the three police officials along with four others.

“They tried to cut our hands with a knife,” the complainant said, reported The Indian Express. “They also urinated on our faces, threatened to kill us and said they would dump our bodies in a drain. They accused us of slaughtering cows and robbed us of Rs 25,000.”

A first information report was registered in the case on March 10, reported PTI. The FIR stated that Nawab and Shoaib were confined for two to three hours and made to sign a few blank papers.

The three police officials have been suspended and booked for extortion and voluntarily causing hurt along with the four other men who remain unidentified.