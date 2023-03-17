A Gujarat resident has been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for allegedly posing as an official of the prime minister’s office, reported NDTV on Friday.

Kiran J Patel was arrested on March 3, a day after a first information report was filed against him on charges of cheating and forgery, the Hindustan Times reported.

Patel was apprehended from a Srinagar five-star hotel where he was posing as an additional director (strategy and campaign) in the prime minister’s office. He was on his third visit to Kashmir as a government official, according to PTI.

Patel has a verified Twitter account and is followed by Bharatiya Janata Party’s Gujarat General Secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela, among others.

In visuals shared on social media, he can be seen at scenic locations in Jammu and Kashmir accompanied by armed forces. A picture also shows him in front of the clock tower Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

I Love You, BHARAT MATA pic.twitter.com/euDOf5FM5q — Dr. Kiran J Patel (@bansijpatel) February 13, 2023

In his Twitter bio, Patel claims to have a doctorate from Commonwealth University, Virginia, a Master of Business Administration degree from Indian Institute Of Management in Tiruchirappalli as well as a Master of Technology degree in computer science and a bachelor of engineering degree in computer engineering.

Patel came under suspicion after he arrived in Srinagar on his second visit within two weeks as security agencies did not have any information of any VIP movement. The police tried to arrest him at the airport but he had already stepped into his bulletproof car for the hotel, according to the Hindustan Times.

Security officials have recovered forged identity cards from his possession, the newspaper reported, citing court documents.

Patel has been remanded to judicial custody.