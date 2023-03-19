Bajrang Dal members allegedly stopped a stopped a women’s event in Karnataka’s Shivamogga on Friday, alleging it was against the Hindu culture, reported The Hindu.

The members of the Hindutva organisation had gathered in front of Hotel Cliff Embassy to protest against the a “ladies night” event. After the police reached the spot, all the women, and the men accompanying them, left the hotel.



Rajesh Gowda, the district convener of Bajrang Dal, told reports that his organisation had information about the event. “This is not part of our culture,” he alleged. “We will not allow such events in Shivamogga because we do not want our city to become another Manipal.”

He said that as the event was not called off, he and others intervened with the police to ensure it was stopped.

“The Bajrang Dal would not tolerate such events in Shivamogga,” he said, objecting to the attire of the women at the party, accoridng to The Hindu.

He also claimed that his organisation did not take law into their hands but instead informed the police, who stopped the party.

#BajrangDal members barged into a club & stopped a #LadiesNight DJ party midway in #Shivamogga #Karnataka. Saying it is against #Indian culture, Dal leader Rajesh Gowda said-they will not allow such parties-as it is western culture. No case regd-as no one filed complaint- police. pic.twitter.com/aEIX54VGzZ — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) March 19, 2023

However, the police have said they did not stop the party.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G Mithun Kumar told The Hindu that offcials went to the hotel after they received information that some persons were trying to stop the party.

“The police intervened and prevented any untoward incident,” Kumar said. “We did not stop the party.”

Shankar K, the general manager of the hotel, said that there as nothing objectionable at the party.

“We don’t know why the police and the activists stopped the party,” Shankar said.

He added: “Our hotel has a good reputation. In fact, we have hosted VIPs, including people from the office of the prime minister, during the recent visit of PM Narendra Modi to Shivamogga. All senior officials of the district administration know about this. If we have done anything wrong, we are ready to accept it. But we did not do anything of the sort. We don’t know why they are obstructing us from doing our business.”