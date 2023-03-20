India on Sunday summoned the United Kingdom’s senior-most diplomat in Delhi after a pro-Khalistan protestor pulled down the national flag at the Indian High Commission in London.

Visuals from the High Commission showed a protestor pulling down the tricolour, before a staff member secured the flag and handed it over to someone in the building. Other protestors were seen waving Khalistan flags and shouting slogans.

The protestors were demonstrating against a crackdown by security forces in Punjab against Sikh group Waris Punjab De – led by Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh, The Hindu reported.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday summoned British Deputy High Commissioner Christina Scott as High Commissioner Alex Ellis was not in Delhi, PTI quoted unidentified officials as saying. The ministry lodged India’s “strong protest” at actions taken by “separatist and extremist” elements in London.

“An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of the British security that allowed these elements to enter the high commission premises,” the external affairs ministry said. It added that New Delhi finds the “indifference of the UK government” towards the security of Indian diplomats and personnel unacceptable.

India urged the United Kingdom to take immediate action to identify, arrest and prosecute those involved in the incident, and take steps to prevent a repeat of it.

Ellis said in a tweet that the incident at the Indian High Commission in London was “totally unacceptable”.

Scotland Yard said that one man was arrested in connection with the pulling down of the Indian flag. It, however, said that most of those present had dispersed from the building before the police arrived.

Amritpal Singh, 29, had taken over Waris Punjab De last year before the death of its founder Deep Sidhu, an actor and activist who died in an accident in February 2022. Singh has garnered a large following in the state through his speeches that often focus on Sikhism and Punjab.

On March 18, the police arrested 78 persons and detained several others as part of statewide cordon-and-search operations against Waris Punjab De. Security forces are also attempting to take Singh into custody.

The state government has suspended mobile internet and SMS services till Monday afternoon.